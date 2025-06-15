Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

