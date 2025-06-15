IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on IQVIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

