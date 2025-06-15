MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 88.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.3%

MTG opened at $26.82 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

