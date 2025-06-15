Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.17. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

