Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 21,400 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $166.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CAH opened at $161.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $162.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

