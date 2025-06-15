3,735 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 694,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

