Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,590,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,566,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $338.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.69 and a 200-day moving average of $332.45. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

