Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 779 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $526,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $9,574,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Vertiv by 35.6% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Vertiv by 200.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.