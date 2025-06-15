Dwayne Frederick Giggs Sells 4,504 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 4,504 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.44, for a total transaction of C$204,661.76.
Dwayne Frederick Giggs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 10th, Dwayne Frederick Giggs acquired 1,400 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,631.02.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.8%
CNQ stock opened at C$45.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$34.92 and a 1 year high of C$52.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.94. The firm has a market cap of C$96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
