Dwayne Frederick Giggs Sells 4,504 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 4,504 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.44, for a total transaction of C$204,661.76.

Dwayne Frederick Giggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Dwayne Frederick Giggs acquired 1,400 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,631.02.

CNQ stock opened at C$45.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$34.92 and a 1 year high of C$52.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.94. The firm has a market cap of C$96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

