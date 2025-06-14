Thomasville National Bank Invests $254,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,875,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.1%

Fiserv stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.52 and a 200-day moving average of $203.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.