Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 141,449 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 614,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

