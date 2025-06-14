Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 139.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

