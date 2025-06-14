RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 912 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.