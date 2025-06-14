Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,189 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 198,917 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

