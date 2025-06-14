New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,283,000 after buying an additional 125,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after buying an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after buying an additional 438,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

