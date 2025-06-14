CVA Family Office LLC Has $851,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

