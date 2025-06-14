RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.56 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $775.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

