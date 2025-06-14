FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Purchased by Hickory Asset Management Inc.

Hickory Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March makes up about 3.2% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hickory Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 113,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of DMAR opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

