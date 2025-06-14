RMR Wealth Builders Sells 720 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in AT&T were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

