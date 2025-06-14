Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 0.7% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,322,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

