Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.3%

LNG stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.82 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

