iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IJT stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.