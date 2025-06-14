Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Buys A$72,810.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab bought 7,500 shares of Fiducian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.71 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,810.00 ($47,279.22).

Samir (Sam) Hallab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Samir (Sam) Hallab acquired 1,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.67 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,671.00 ($6,279.87).

Fiducian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

