Paul J. Corr Sells 2,000 Shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP) Stock

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Corr sold 2,000 shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $82,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,429.73. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.06.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

