Jon Bekefy Sells 8,088 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Bekefy sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $65,836.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,386 shares in the company, valued at $996,222.04. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of NYSE LVWR opened at $5.62 on Friday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.73.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LiveWire Group by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

