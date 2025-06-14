Phillip R. Cabrera Buys 2,360 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $58,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. This represents a 147.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BY opened at $25.18 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 target price on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

