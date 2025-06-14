Maryse Fernet Sells 10,054 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total transaction of C$94,004.90.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$937.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.70.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
