Maryse Fernet Sells 10,054 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total transaction of C$94,004.90.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$937.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.70.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.40.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Articles

