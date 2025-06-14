Patrick Lamy Sells 919 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $49,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,942. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Lamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $201,240.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Patrick Lamy sold 8,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $339,920.00.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

