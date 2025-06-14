Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

VIS stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.34. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

