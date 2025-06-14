TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.05. 281,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 286,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.49. The company has a market cap of C$944.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

