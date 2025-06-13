Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Raised by Dodds Wealth LLC

Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 3.4% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VXUS opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

