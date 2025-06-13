Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Li Ning Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of LNNGY opened at $50.10 on Friday. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.