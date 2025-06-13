470,046 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 470,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $19.21 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 692.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

