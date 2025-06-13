Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

