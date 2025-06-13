Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
