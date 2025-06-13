Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

WSR stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald A. Miller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,708 shares in the company, valued at $268,093.80. This represents a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.