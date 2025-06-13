Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

SILA opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

