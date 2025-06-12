West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.