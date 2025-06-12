May Barnhard Investments LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.2% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

