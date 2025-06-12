Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 411,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 461,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

