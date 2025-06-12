SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

