Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,735 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $66,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

