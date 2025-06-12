Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Insider Tim Bennett Sells 550,000 Shares

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Bennett sold 550,000 shares of Prime Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14), for a total value of A$121,000.00 ($78,571.43).

The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26.

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

