iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,246 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
