iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 352.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.95 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

