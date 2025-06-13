Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 928 Shares

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $17,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,603,066.88. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,640 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $70,179.20.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 306 shares of Team stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $5,706.90.

On Monday, June 9th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,640 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $104,734.80.

On Friday, June 6th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,572 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $106,146.60.

On Thursday, June 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,910 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $36,729.30.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 2,311 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,955.22.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,856 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $111,673.92.

On Monday, June 2nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,613 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,888.83.

Team Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TISI opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Institutional Trading of Team

Team last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Team by 4.1% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 46,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Team by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Team by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

