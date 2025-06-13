Bensler LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bensler LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after buying an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,051,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

