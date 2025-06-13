TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $909,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $801,101,000 after purchasing an additional 592,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,148,000 after buying an additional 1,702,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $165.98 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $948,320. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,369,059. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

