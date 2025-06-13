Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $633.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.