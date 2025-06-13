Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

